Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Radian-Apts-San-Diego-CA
Located in San Diego, Radian offers 241 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, a rooftop pool and spa and a two-story ground-floor retail area.
CaliforniaLoansMultifamilyWestern

Cisterra Development, Spruce Capital Receive $98M in Refinancing for Radian Apartments in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — A partnership between Cisterra Development and Spruce Capital Group has received a $98 million loan for the refinancing of Radian, a Class A apartment property in San Diego. Located at 675 Ninth Ave., Radian offers 241 one-, two- and three-bedroom units, including five penthouses. The community features a two-story ground-floor retail area and a rooftop pool and spa with views of Petco Park, downtown San Diego and the San Diego Bay.

Mark McGovern, Scott Peterson and Morgon Fraser of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance team arranged the three-year, fixed-rate permanent loan on behalf of the borrower.

You may also like

Concord Summit Arranges $25.5M Construction Loan for Metro...

Partnership Completes 262-Unit Apartment Complex in Parsippany, New...

Baron Properties Sells Four-Building Seventy5 Business Park in...

CBRE Brokers $7.9M Sale of Industrial Property in...

Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $2.6M Sale of Retail...

Lument Provides $26.8M HUD Loan for Three Affordable...

MBG Nears Completion of 180-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex...

MMCC Arranges $5.1M Acquisition Loan for Medical Office...

Why Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac Believe the Wind...