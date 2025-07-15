Cisterra Development, Spruce Capital Receive $98M in Refinancing for Radian Apartments in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A partnership between Cisterra Development and Spruce Capital Group has received a $98 million loan for the refinancing of Radian, a Class A apartment property in San Diego. Located at 675 Ninth Ave., Radian offers 241 one-, two- and three-bedroom units, including five penthouses. The community features a two-story ground-floor retail area and a rooftop pool and spa with views of Petco Park, downtown San Diego and the San Diego Bay.

Mark McGovern, Scott Peterson and Morgon Fraser of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance team arranged the three-year, fixed-rate permanent loan on behalf of the borrower.