Cisterra to Develop 22-Story Retail, Residential Tower in San Diego with Target as Anchor Tenant

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Retail, Western

Located in San Diego, the 22-story Radian will feature 241 apartments and a 36,000-square-foot Target.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego-based Cisterra Development is developing Radian, a planned 255,000-square-foot retail and residential high-rise tower in the Ballpark District of San Diego’s East Village neighborhood.

Located along G Street between 9th and 10th avenues, the 22-story tower will feature 241 apartments and ground-floor retail space, which a 36,000-square-foot Target will occupy. Residential amenities will include an indoor/outdoor fitness center, game room, event/dining room, business center/lounge, dog park/wash, outdoor theater and a rooftop pool/hot tub area with views of Petco Park, the Pacific Ocean, San Diego Bay and Coronado.

Project partners include San Diego-based Carrier Johnston + CULTURE as building architect, Gensler for interior design and Swinerton as the general contractor. ACORE Capital provided construction financing, which CBRE procured, while Berkadia arranged a private family office as a joint-venture partner. The Koman Group and Wermers Properties are also joint-venture partners on the project.