CIT Arranges $17.4M in Financing for Medical Office Acquisition in Bakersfield, California

Posted on by in California, Healthcare, Loans, Western

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. — CIT Group has arranged a $17.4 million loan for the acquisition of a three-building medical office portfolio in Bakersfield.

Totaling more than 65,000 square feet, the fully leased properties are located on the campus of Bakersfield Heart Hospital. A majority of the building tenants are practice groups affiliated with the hospital.

CIT’s Healthcare Finance unit served as sole leader arranger for the financing. The name of the borrower was not released.

