CIT Arranges $34M Financing for Enclave at Chandler Seniors Housing Community in Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

Located in Chandler, Ariz., Enclave at Chandler features 89 independent living, 49 assisted living and 24 memory care units.

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT), through its Healthcare Finance business, served as sole lead arranger of $34 million to refinance the Enclave at Chandler.

Opened in 2018 in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, the community features 89 independent living, 49 assisted living and 24 memory care units. The borrower is Spectrum Retirement Communities.

“Demand is strong for senior housing facilities like the Enclave at Chandler that serve a range of needs,” says William Douglass, managing director and group head for CIT’s Healthcare Finance business.

