CIT Group Provides $33.2M Acquisition Loan for Medical Office Building in Brooklyn

The medical office building at 902 Quentin Road in Brooklyn was built in 2013.

NEW YORK CITY — CIT Group Inc. has provided a $33.2 million acquisition loan for an eight-story medical office building located at 902 Quentin Road in Brooklyn. The property was built in 2013 and also features academic space. Tenants include NYU Langone Health and Touro College School of Health Sciences. Occupancy was 100 percent at the time of sale. The borrower was an affiliate of New York-based Seavest Healthcare Properties.