CIT Group Provides $35.7M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Mixed-Income Project

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

230-Classon-Ave.-Brooklyn

The mixed-income project at 230 Classon Ave. in Brooklyn is expected to be complete in early 2023.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based lender CIT Group Inc. has provided a $35.7 million construction loan for a 17-story mixed-income project located in the Clinton Hill area of Brooklyn. Designed by DXA Studio, the property will total 138 units in one- and two-bedroom floor plans with private balconies or yards, about 40 of which will be designated as affordable housing. Communal amenities will include a dog run, fitness center, business center and a recreational lounge. The borrower, Quinlan Development Group, expects to complete the project in early 2023. Specific information on income restrictions was not disclosed.

