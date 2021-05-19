CIT Group Provides $35.7M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Mixed-Income Project
NEW YORK CITY — Locally based lender CIT Group Inc. has provided a $35.7 million construction loan for a 17-story mixed-income project located in the Clinton Hill area of Brooklyn. Designed by DXA Studio, the property will total 138 units in one- and two-bedroom floor plans with private balconies or yards, about 40 of which will be designated as affordable housing. Communal amenities will include a dog run, fitness center, business center and a recreational lounge. The borrower, Quinlan Development Group, expects to complete the project in early 2023. Specific information on income restrictions was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.