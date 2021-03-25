REBusinessOnline

CIT Group Provides $39M Loan for Refinancing of Philadelphia Medical Office Building

Posted on by in Healthcare, Loans, Northeast, Pennsylvania

3-Crescent-Drive-Philadelphia

The four-story healthcare property located at 3 Crescent Drive in Philadelphia totals 95,000 square feet.

PHILADELPHIA — New York City-based CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) has provided a $39 million loan for the refinancing of a 95,000-square-foot medical office building located at 3 Crescent Drive near the Philadelphia Navy Yard. The property was fully leased to provider Jefferson Health at the time of the loan closing. The borrower, Norvin Healthcare Properties, acquired the asset in December 2019.

