CIT Group Provides $39M Loan for Refinancing of Philadelphia Medical Office Building
PHILADELPHIA — New York City-based CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) has provided a $39 million loan for the refinancing of a 95,000-square-foot medical office building located at 3 Crescent Drive near the Philadelphia Navy Yard. The property was fully leased to provider Jefferson Health at the time of the loan closing. The borrower, Norvin Healthcare Properties, acquired the asset in December 2019.
