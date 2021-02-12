REBusinessOnline

CIT Provides $10.1M Construction Loan for Nebraska Office Building

RTG Medical will occupy the 54,000-square-foot building in Fremont.

FREMONT, NEB. — CIT Group Inc. has provided a $10.1 million loan for the construction of a new owner-occupied office building in Fremont, about 40 miles northwest of Omaha. The borrower, WLG Fremont LLC, will use the financing to construct a 54,000-square-foot office building to serve as the new headquarters for RTG Medical, a veteran-owned healthcare staffing agency supporting medical facilities nationwide. In connection with the financing, CIT is also providing a package of treasury management and capital markets services. Treasury management refers to managing a firm’s liquidity and mitigating risk. The project is being developed under the federal new markets tax credit program with Chase Community Equity, Chase New Markets Corp., Hampton Roads Ventures, Massachusetts Housing Investment Corp. and Evernorth Rural Ventures.

