CIT Provides $17M in Construction Financing for Two Industrial Projects in Hazleton, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Northeast, Pennsylvania

HAZLETON, PA. — CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, has provided $17 million in construction financing for two industrial projects in Hazleton, located roughly midway between Scranton and Allentown. The sites are located within the 3,000-acre Humboldt Park and can support Class A developments of 105,000 and 115,000 square feet. The borrower was Saxum Real Estate.