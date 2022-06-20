REBusinessOnline

CIT Provides $17M in Construction Financing for Two Industrial Projects in Hazleton, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Northeast, Pennsylvania

HAZLETON, PA. — CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, has provided $17 million in construction financing for two industrial projects in Hazleton, located roughly midway between Scranton and Allentown. The sites are located within the 3,000-acre Humboldt Park and can support Class A developments of 105,000 and 115,000 square feet. The borrower was Saxum Real Estate.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  