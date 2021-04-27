CIT Provides $19.3M Acquisition Loan for Sugar Creek Health Center in Metro Houston
SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — New York City-based CIT Group Inc. has provided a $19.3 million acquisition loan for Sugar Creek Health Center, an 84,646-square-foot medical office building located in the southwestern Houston suburb of Sugar Land. The property is leased to providers of ambulatory surgery, imaging, orthopedics, women’s health, dentistry and optometry services. The borrower was an affiliate of Austin-based Virtus Real Estate Capital.
