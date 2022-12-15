REBusinessOnline

CIT Provides $27.8M Loan for Acquisition of Medical Office Portfolio in Wichita, Kansas

Posted on by in Healthcare, Kansas, Loans, Midwest

Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital, a regional center for diagnosing and treating disorders of the spine, neck and joints, is part of the portfolio.

WICHITA, KAN. — CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, has provided a $27.8 million loan for the acquisition of a medical office portfolio in Wichita. A joint venture between Kayne Anderson Real Estate and Remedy Medical Properties was the borrower. The portfolio includes Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital and Abay Medical Plaza. Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital is a regional center for diagnosing and treating disorders of the spine, neck and joints. Abay Medical Plaza is leased to four tenants, with the largest being Abay Neuroscience Center.

