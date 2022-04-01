CIT Provides $29.9M Acquisition Loan for Chicago-Area Industrial Portfolio

CHICAGO — CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, has provided a $29.9 million loan for the acquisition of a portfolio of three industrial buildings in metro Chicago. Aminim Group, a privately held commercial real estate investment company based in Houston, was the borrower. The buildings, which are situated in close proximity to I-294, are fully leased by six tenants.