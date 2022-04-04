CIT Provides $35.6M Acquisition Loan for Two Metro Boston Multifamily Properties

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Pictured is Heights at Haverhill, one of two properties in the Boston area recently financed by CIT Group.

HAVERHILL AND LOWELL, MASS. — Los Angeles-based CIT Group has provided a $35.6 million acquisition loan for two multifamily properties totaling 107 units in Boston’s North Shore area. The Heights at Haverhill is located about 40 miles north of the state capital, while Thorndike Exchange is located about 30 miles northwest of Boston in Lowell. Both properties include ground-floor commercial space. The borrower was not disclosed.