CIT Provides $37.2M Acquisition Loan for Amazon-Occupied Distribution Center in Pittsburgh

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, has provided a $37.2 million acquisition loan for a 510,000-square-foot distribution center in Pittsburgh that is fully leased to Amazon and e-commerce consulting firm Nogin. The property serves as one of Amazon’s two sortation facilities in the Pittsburgh area. The borrower is Aminim Group, an investment firm with offices in Houston and Jerusalem. Specific loan terms were not disclosed.