CIT Provides $42.5M in Construction Financing for St. Louis Apartment Project

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

ST. LOUIS — CIT Group Inc. has provided $42.5 million in construction financing for Terra at the Grove, a 300-unit apartment project in St. Louis. Plans call for ground-floor retail space, a 52,000-square-foot courtyard and outdoor pool, a business center, clubroom and four-level parking garage. Units will range in size from studios to two-bedroom floor plans. Each unit will feature a balcony or patio. St. Louis-based Green Street is developing the four-story project. A timeline for construction was not released.