2121-Wheatsheaf-Lane-Philadelphia
Completion of the new industrial facility at 2121 Wheatsheaf Lane in Philadelphia is scheduled for early 2025.
CIT Provides $44M Construction Loan for Northeast Philadelphia Industrial Project

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, has provided a $44 million construction loan for a 287,218-square-foot industrial project that will be located at 2121 Wheatsheaf Lane in northeast Philadelphia. The facility will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 36 dock doors, two drive-in doors and parking for 65 trailers and 258 cars. The borrower and developer, Greek Real Estate Partners, acquired the site in spring 2021 and subsequently demolished the existing structure. Delivery of the new facility is slated for the first quarter of 2025. JLL has been tapped as the leasing agent.

