UPI's new facility in McKinney sits on 16 acres off State Highway 5 between Wilmeth and Bloomdale roads.
Citadel Partners Arranges Sale of 279,180 SF Logistics Facility in Metro Dallas

by Taylor Williams

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Citadel Partners has arranged the sale of a 279,180-square-foot logistics facility in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. Scott Jessen and Andy Goldston of Citadel Partners represented the seller and developer, Atlanta-based Core5 Industrial Partners, in the transaction. Dan Spika of Henry S. Miller represented the buyer, United Pacific Industries, which will also occupy the facility. The automotive design and manufacturing firm plans to move in during the second quarter. The sales price was not disclosed.

