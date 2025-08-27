Wednesday, August 27, 2025
AcquisitionsIndustrialOfficeTexas

Citadel Partners Arranges Sales of Three Flex Buildings Totaling 71,920 SF in Allen, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ALLEN, TEXAS — Citadel Partners has arranged the sales of a three flex buildings totaling 71,920 square feet in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. Collectively known as Allen Exchange, the buildings feature space designed for office, medical and showroom users. Katherine Pool and Mac Morse of Citadel Partners represented the seller, Gillett Commercial, in all three transactions. Jason Claunch of Catalyst Commercial represented the buyer of the largest, 50,864-square-foot building, Texas Star Pharmacy. Dave Peterson of NAI Robert Lynn represented the buyer of the second building, global film distributor Well Go USA Entertainment. The buyer of the third building was not disclosed.

