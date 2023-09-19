Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Citadel Partners Negotiates 80,000 SF Office Lease in Richardson, Texas

by Taylor Williams

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Citadel Partners has negotiated an 80,000-square-foot office lease at 2360 Campbell Creek Blvd. in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The site will serve as a temporary city hall and library for the City of Richardson while new facilities are built following an August 2022 fire. The city is also renovating existing space at the library via a bond program. Scott Jessen and Mac Morse of Citadel Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Chuck Sellers and Russell Podraza of Forge Commercial represented the landlord.

