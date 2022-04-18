REBusinessOnline

Citimark, Pure Development, NCP Capital Plan $200M Industrial Project in Metro Charleston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Indianapolis-based partners Citimark Inc. and Pure Development Inc., along with Charleston-based NCP Capital LLC, have plans to build Coastal Crossroads, a $200 million industrial project in Summerville.

Coastal Crossroads will include more than 2.5 million square feet of new industrial distribution and manufacturing space. The project is a 180-acre master planned industrial park with speculative and build-to-suit opportunities. Additionally, about 1 million square feet of space will be available in early 2023 for leasing.

Located on Strathmore Road along Interstate 26, the project will be situated within 30 miles or less of three South Carolina Ports Authority terminals. The industrial park will also be 21.1 miles from Charleston International Airport and about 20 miles from downtown Charleston.

Bob Barrineau, Tim Raber and Brendan Redeyoff of CBRE will handle leasing and marketing efforts for Coastal Crossroads.

