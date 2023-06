SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — Citivas Capital Group has provided a senior construction loan for the development of a mixed-use project at Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica.

Upon completion, the space, which will include retail and office space, will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and a 4,000-square-foot outdoor roof terrace.

Blatteis & Schnur was the borrower. Jorge Adler of Citivas arranged the financing.