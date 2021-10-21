Citivest Commercial, Sage Investco Acquire 116,992 SF Retail Property in Helena, Montana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Montana, Retail, Western

Located in Helena, Mont., the 116,992-square-foot retail property was formerly occupied by Shopko.

HELENA, MONT. — Citivest Commercial Investments and Sage Investco have purchased a former department store building in Helena for an undisclosed price. The 116,992-square-foot asset also includes two pad development opportunities, with one ground finalized and another in negotiations.

Shopko formerly occupied the building, which is situated within a larger center anchored by Albertsons, Target, JoAnn, Ross Dress for Less and other retailers.

The buyers plan to implement a renovation program, including updating paint colors, landscaping and signage to maximize the center’s value.

The name of the seller was not released.