Citizens Bank Provides $128.7M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Quincy, Massachusetts

Full completion of Ashlar Parks in Quincy, Massachusetts, is scheduled for April 2024.

QUINCY, MASS. — Citizens Bank has provided a $128.7 million construction loan for Ashlar Park, a 465-unit multifamily project located on the southern outskirts of Boston in Quincy. Ashlar Park will feature an outdoor terrace overlooking a pool with cabanas and lounge areas; a 3,200-square-foot fitness center with outdoor yoga space; a multi-level club room/resident lounge; coworking space; a library; and a conference room. Construction of the four-building community, which is located at the site of the former Quincy Medical Center, will be carried out in phases. Initial occupancy is slated for April 2023, with full completion scheduled for April 2024. Jeff Black, Bryan Koop and Sean Burke of Colliers arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, locally based developer FoxRock Properties.