Citizens Bank Provides $32.4M Construction Loan for Northern New Jersey Multifamily Project

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

The Rail at Bound Brook will total 143 units.

BOUND BROOK, N.J. — Citizens Bank has provided a $32.4 million construction loan for The Rail at Bound Brook, a 143-unit multifamily project in Northern New Jersey. The property will house studio, one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 811 square feet, as well as 650 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities will include a clubhouse, game room, yoga studio, courtyard and coworking space. Michael Klein, Jon Mikula and Michael Lachs of JLL arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Denholtz Properties and Redwood Real Estate Group.

