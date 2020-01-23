Citizens Bank Provides $53M Construction Loan for Boston Multifamily Project

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

BOSTON — Citizens Commercial Banking has provided a $53 million construction loan for 7INK, a 180-unit multifamily project in Boston. The property will be located within Ink Block, a mixed-use development at the former site of The Boston Herald in the city’s South End neighborhood. Floor plans will include fully furnished studios, one-bedroom residences and shared suites. The borrower was Massachusetts-based National Development.