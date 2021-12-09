REBusinessOnline

City Center Realty Acquires Office Complex for Life Science Conversion in Berkeley’s Innovation District

BERKELEY, CALIF. — San Francisco-based City Center Realty Partners (CCRP), in joint venture with Contrarian Capital Management, has purchased Parker Innovation Hub, a three-building office/R&D/life sciences complex in Berkeley. The buildings, located at 2067 7th St, 918 Parker St. and 2612 8th St., comprise 40,580 square feet of office space.

Scott Prosser, Mark Kol, Mike Raffetto and Jack DePuy of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller and buyer in the deal.

CCRP plans to convert the office property into life sciences space. Huue, a venture-backed biotechnology company that creates environmentally sustainable dyes, recently leased space at the property.

