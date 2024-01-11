City Center Realty Partners Purchases 4,500 SF Retail, Office Building in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco-based City Center Realty Partners has acquired a freestanding, multi-tenant retail and office building in San Francisco’s Marina District for an undisclosed price.

Tri Counties Bank currently occupies the ground-floor space of the two-story, 4,500-square-foot building, which is located at 2197 Chestnut St. and originally built in 1907.

Kazuko Morgan and Heather Trimble of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, while David Klein and Elijah Hodges of Lee & Associates represented the seller in the deal.