Thursday, January 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
2197-Chestnut-St-San-Francisco-CA
Tri Counties Bank occupies the ground-floor space of the 4,500-square-foot retail and office building at 2197 Chestnut St. in San Francisco.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeRetailWestern

City Center Realty Partners Purchases 4,500 SF Retail, Office Building in San Francisco

by Amy Works

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco-based City Center Realty Partners has acquired a freestanding, multi-tenant retail and office building in San Francisco’s Marina District for an undisclosed price.

Tri Counties Bank currently occupies the ground-floor space of the two-story, 4,500-square-foot building, which is located at 2197 Chestnut St. and originally built in 1907.

Kazuko Morgan and Heather Trimble of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, while David Klein and Elijah Hodges of Lee & Associates represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

Partnership Acquires 308-Room El Tropicano Hotel in San...

Younger Partners Buys 147,161 SF Shopping Center in...

Harrison Street Sells 994-Bed Student Housing Community Near...

Rendina Healthcare, Artemis Acquire 48,000 SF Medical Office...

JLL Arranges Sale of 107-Room Home2 Suites by...

Red Oak Capital Provides $5.8M Loan for D.C....

Hoag Plans $1B Sun Family Medical Campus Expansion...

Ackerman Retail Facilitates Sale of 4,200 SF Chick-fil-A...

Regent Properties Sells 153,332 SF Talavi Corporate Center...