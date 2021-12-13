City Club Apartments Breaks Ground on 23-Story Apartment Hotel Project in Cleveland

The project will feature 304 luxury units. Guests can rent a furnished or unfurnished unit for a day, week, month or multiple years.

CLEVELAND — City Club Apartments has broken ground on a new 23-story development in downtown Cleveland. Located at 776 Euclid Ave. and dubbed an “apartment hotel,” the project will feature 304 luxury apartment units and penthouses along with street-level retail space, including a restaurant and speakeasy, café and doggie daycare. Guests can rent a furnished or unfurnished unit for a day, week, month or multiple years. The units will come in 22 different floorplans.

Amenities will include an entertainment sky club, heated rooftop pool, sky park, fitness center, yoga room, business center and theaters. Construction will begin later this month with pre-leasing scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022. First move-ins are slated for spring 2023.