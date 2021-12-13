REBusinessOnline

City Club Apartments Breaks Ground on 23-Story Apartment Hotel Project in Cleveland

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

The project will feature 304 luxury units. Guests can rent a furnished or unfurnished unit for a day, week, month or multiple years.

CLEVELAND — City Club Apartments has broken ground on a new 23-story development in downtown Cleveland. Located at 776 Euclid Ave. and dubbed an “apartment hotel,” the project will feature 304 luxury apartment units and penthouses along with street-level retail space, including a restaurant and speakeasy, café and doggie daycare. Guests can rent a furnished or unfurnished unit for a day, week, month or multiple years. The units will come in 22 different floorplans.

Amenities will include an entertainment sky club, heated rooftop pool, sky park, fitness center, yoga room, business center and theaters. Construction will begin later this month with pre-leasing scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022. First move-ins are slated for spring 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  