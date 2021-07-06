REBusinessOnline

City Club Apartments Completes 18-Story Redevelopment Project in Detroit

Posted on by in Development, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

City Club Apartments Lafayette Park is a redevelopment of the former Elmwood Park Plaza. Pictured is the club room.

DETROIT — City Club Apartments LLC has opened City Club Apartments Lafayette Park, an 18-story redevelopment project in Detroit. Formerly named Elmwood Park Plaza, the apartment property was built in the early 1970s and included a Detroit Public Library branch. The library remains a tenant today. The original building was developed by the father and uncle of current City Club Apartments CEO Jonathan Holtzman. Located at 750 Chene St. in the newly renamed Rivertown District, the property features 202 apartment and penthouse units, 20 percent of which are designated as affordable. Amenities include a lobby lounge, club room, fitness center, outdoor terrace, heated pool, business center, sky lounge and dog park. Monthly rents start at $1,065.

