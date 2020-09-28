REBusinessOnline

City Club Apartments Forms Strategic Partnership with Berkeley Capital

Posted on by in Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

Pictured is a rendering of CCA’s downtown Detroit property, which is scheduled to open later this year.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICH. — City Club Apartments (CCA) has formed a new partnership with Berkeley Capital, a boutique private equity firm based in Cleveland, to enhance its development of multifamily communities. CCA cites Berkeley’s access to niche sources of international capital and says the partnership creates “great efficiency” in real estate investment, development and acquisition, according to news release. Farmington Hills-based CCA is an owner, developer and manager with a portfolio of approximately 10,000 apartment units, $2 billion in real estate assets and $750 million under development. Jonathan Green, formerly of Village Green, leads the company. Berkeley is dedicated to creating new investment opportunities for international sources of capital.

