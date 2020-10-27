REBusinessOnline

City Club Apartments Opens 283-Unit Community in Kansas City’s Crossroads

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

City Club Apartments Crossroads features a number of amenities as well as a retail market.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — City Club Apartments (CCA) has opened its newest community in Kansas City within the Crossroads neighborhood. The 283-unit, seven-story development also includes duplexes, townhouses and penthouses. There are 50 different floor plans. Amenities include a rooftop sky park, pool, outdoor theater, terrace club, concierge service and nearly 300 underground parking spaces. The first floor features DGX, a small retail store with grab-and-go salads, sandwiches, fresh produce and a selection of home and beauty products. Local restaurateur Howard Hanna plans to open two new concepts at the community in 2021. The combined 6,000-square-foot space will include a 2,000-square-foot wine bar and a 4,000-square-foot diner. Monthly rents start at $1,005 for studios. Residents can now receive up to three months of free rent on select units.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Oct
29
Webinar: Seniors Housing Market Valuation — Is the Pandemic a Disruption or Start of a Fundamental Shift?
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  