City Club Apartments Opens 283-Unit Community in Kansas City’s Crossroads

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

City Club Apartments Crossroads features a number of amenities as well as a retail market.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — City Club Apartments (CCA) has opened its newest community in Kansas City within the Crossroads neighborhood. The 283-unit, seven-story development also includes duplexes, townhouses and penthouses. There are 50 different floor plans. Amenities include a rooftop sky park, pool, outdoor theater, terrace club, concierge service and nearly 300 underground parking spaces. The first floor features DGX, a small retail store with grab-and-go salads, sandwiches, fresh produce and a selection of home and beauty products. Local restaurateur Howard Hanna plans to open two new concepts at the community in 2021. The combined 6,000-square-foot space will include a 2,000-square-foot wine bar and a 4,000-square-foot diner. Monthly rents start at $1,005 for studios. Residents can now receive up to three months of free rent on select units.