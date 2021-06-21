REBusinessOnline

City Club Apartments Opens 288-Unit Community in Downtown Detroit

Posted on by in Development, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

The project was built on the site that formerly housed the historic Statler Hotel.

DETROIT — City Club Apartments has opened its new community in Detroit’s central business district. Located at the corner of Washington Boulevard and Park Avenue facing Grand Circus Park, the site once housed the 18-story, 800-room Statler Hotel, which dates back to 1915. The property was demolished in 2005 after sitting vacant for 30 years.

The new project on the site includes 288 apartments and penthouses, 396 underground parking spaces and 13,000 square feet of commercial space. Amenities include a lobby lounge with concierge, clubroom, indoor theater, fitness room, work-from-home business center, pool, outdoor courtyard and bark park. Dubbed an “apartment hotel community,” the property offers both short-term furnished and long-term furnished options.

The Joe Vicari Restaurant Group will soon open the Statler Bistro, an American and French bistro and market on the first floor. Michigan-based Premier Pet Supply will open its pet supply store at the property this summer.

Huntington Bank, Bank of Ann Arbor, Comerica Bank and Asia Capital Real Estate provided project financing. BKV Group and Damon Farber were the project architects. Monthly rents start at $1,265.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews