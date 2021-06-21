City Club Apartments Opens 288-Unit Community in Downtown Detroit

The project was built on the site that formerly housed the historic Statler Hotel.

DETROIT — City Club Apartments has opened its new community in Detroit’s central business district. Located at the corner of Washington Boulevard and Park Avenue facing Grand Circus Park, the site once housed the 18-story, 800-room Statler Hotel, which dates back to 1915. The property was demolished in 2005 after sitting vacant for 30 years.

The new project on the site includes 288 apartments and penthouses, 396 underground parking spaces and 13,000 square feet of commercial space. Amenities include a lobby lounge with concierge, clubroom, indoor theater, fitness room, work-from-home business center, pool, outdoor courtyard and bark park. Dubbed an “apartment hotel community,” the property offers both short-term furnished and long-term furnished options.

The Joe Vicari Restaurant Group will soon open the Statler Bistro, an American and French bistro and market on the first floor. Michigan-based Premier Pet Supply will open its pet supply store at the property this summer.

Huntington Bank, Bank of Ann Arbor, Comerica Bank and Asia Capital Real Estate provided project financing. BKV Group and Damon Farber were the project architects. Monthly rents start at $1,265.