City Club Apartments Opens Phase II of Chicago Apartment Property

The seven-story Phase II is known as ‘Modern,’ while the 23-story Phase I is named ‘Historic.’

CHICAGO — Detroit-based City Club Apartments has opened Phase II of the MDA building in downtown Chicago’s Loop District. Phase II is a seven-story building with 81 units. The project is the first of two new developments opening in the next 18 months that are part of City Club’s “apartment hotel” strategy, whereby residents are able to choose between short- and long-term leases.

Amenities include a rooftop sky park with a pool, outdoor theater, grill station and lounge seating. The second floor houses an entertainment and conference room that connects to Phase I via a sixth-floor skybridge. Residents have access to amenities at both buildings, including the onsite restaurant Elephant & Castle, a fitness center, Zen garden, bicycle room, bark park and business center. The 23-story Phase I features 190 units. That building dates back to 1927 and was redeveloped into apartments in 2006. Monthly rents start around $1,500 for studios.