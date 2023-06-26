Monday, June 26, 2023
City Club Apartments-Cleveland will offer 304 units as well as street-level retail space.
City Club Apartments Tops Off 23-Story Luxury Tower in Cleveland

by Kristin Harlow

CLEVELAND — City Club Apartments has topped off construction of City Club Apartments-Cleveland, a 23-story luxury apartment tower located at 776 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland. The development will include 304 apartment units and penthouses as well as street-level retail space, including a restaurant, basement speakeasy, lobby café, Sky Club café and doggie daycare and spa. Dubbed an “apartment hotel,” the property will offer residents the option to rent a furnished suite or an unfurnished apartment or penthouse. Amenities will include indoor and outdoor theaters, a heated rooftop pool and hot tub, outdoor kitchen, coworking spaces, a bark park, Zen garden, fitness center, yoga studio, wellness room, business center and conference room. Occupancy is slated to begin in October.

