City Council Approves Black & Veatch Headquarters Development in Overland Park, Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — The City of Overland Park has unanimously approved plans for Black & Veatch’s new world headquarters and surrounding development. Black & Veatch, a global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company, will break ground on the project this fall and is expected to move into its new home in 2029. Black & Veatch is the sixth-largest employee-owned company in the United States and has called Overland Park home for more than 50 years.

Black & Veatch will serve as the master developer, working with JE Dunn as general contractor, BNIM as designer and Clayco as development manager. The nine-story building will feature collaborative workspaces and amenities such as wellness and mothers rooms, a fitness facility, outdoor terraces, food-and-beverage offerings and an onsite daycare. There will also be a parking garage with a weather-protected skywalk connection to the building.

The new headquarters will anchor a walkable mixed-use development aligned with the city’s long-term vision for the College and Metcalf area. Planned in phases, the broader district is envisioned to include multifamily units, a hotel, retail space and a daycare.