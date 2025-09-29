City Council Approves New Chicago Fire FC Stadium

CHICAGO — The Chicago City Council has approved the Chicago Fire FC’s new privately funded stadium. The Major League Soccer franchise first unveiled plans for the $650 million development in June. The soccer-specific stadium will be financed by the club’s owner and chairman, Joe Mansueto. The project will anchor The 78, Related Midwest’s 62-acre development along the Chicago River just south of Roosevelt Road. Designed by Gensler, the stadium will seat approximately 22,000 fans. Construction of The 78 is expected to begin by the beginning of 2026, and the stadium is anticipated to open in 2028.

“This will be the first major stadium built in Chicago in three decades,” says Dave Baldwin, Chicago Fire FC president of business operations. “Beyond Chicago Fire matches, the stadium will attract global concerts and events, creating thousands of jobs, fueling economic growth and driving new energy into the South Loop.”