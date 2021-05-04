REBusinessOnline

City Council of Mesquite Approves Development of $130M Alcott Logistics Station Project

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

MESQUITE, TEXAS — The City Council of Mesquite, an eastern suburb of Dallas, has granted final approvals to Urban Logistics Realty for the development of Alcott Logistics Station, a $130 million industrial project that will be located near Mesquite Metro Airport. At full build-out, the industrial park will consist of approximately 2.3 million square feet of Class A space across six buildings. The site will also feature collaborative outdoor space, a walking trail and a water feature, as well as enhanced landscaping and a public park. The project is expected to add about 1,600 new jobs to the local economy.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews