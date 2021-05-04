City Council of Mesquite Approves Development of $130M Alcott Logistics Station Project

MESQUITE, TEXAS — The City Council of Mesquite, an eastern suburb of Dallas, has granted final approvals to Urban Logistics Realty for the development of Alcott Logistics Station, a $130 million industrial project that will be located near Mesquite Metro Airport. At full build-out, the industrial park will consist of approximately 2.3 million square feet of Class A space across six buildings. The site will also feature collaborative outdoor space, a walking trail and a water feature, as well as enhanced landscaping and a public park. The project is expected to add about 1,600 new jobs to the local economy.