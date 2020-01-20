City Harvest Signs 150,000 SF Industrial Lease for Food Rescue Facility in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Nonprofit food rescue organization City Harvest has signed a 150,000-square-foot industrial lease at 150 52nd St. in Brooklyn that will house its new food rescue facility and administrative offices. The company is moving from its original facility in Long Island City after its old site was rezoned from industrial to residential. Rob Kossar, Paul Mas, Adam Citron and Ellen Herman of JLL represented City Harvest in the lease negotiations. Leslie Lanne of JLL represented the landlord, DH Property Holdings. which sold the building to Prologis following the execution of the lease.