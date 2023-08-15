City Lights Church Buys Commercial Building in Greeley, Colorado for $5.5M

GREELEY, COLO. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of a freestanding flex commercial property, located at 7251 W. 4th St. in Greeley. City Lights Church acquired the property from Ashton Greeley Property LLC for $5.5 million.

Originally built in 1985 and since renovated, the 48,044-square-foot building was vacant at the time of sale. The property is situated on more than 4.6 acres.

Jason Ells of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, while Erick Backlund of Kairos Real Estate represented the buyer in the deal.