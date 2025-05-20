City National Bank Provides $14.5M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Industrial Facility

WYCKOFF, N.J. — City National Bank has provided a $14.5 million loan for the refinancing of a 115,084-square-foot industrial facility located at 500 W. Main St. in the Northern New Jersey community of Wyckoff. Built in 1966, the shallow-bay property features a clear height of 21 feet, six dock doors, nine drive-in doors and 115 parking spaces. Michael Klein, Max Custer and Christian Badalamenti of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, The STRO Cos. At the time of the loan closing, the facility was fully leased to 12 tenants across manufacturing, distribution and service industries.