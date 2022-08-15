City National Bank Provides $60M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Industrial Building

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. — City National Bank has provided a $60 million loan for the refinancing of a 205,000-square-foot industrial building located in the Northern New Jersey community of Woodland Park. The property at 1150 McBride Ave. features a clear height of 36 feet, two drive-in doors and ample trailer and employee parking. The borrower was a partnership between two New Jersey-based firms, The STRO Cos. and KRE Group.