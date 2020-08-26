REBusinessOnline

City National Bank Signs 35,643 SF Office Lease Renewal in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Los Angeles-based City National Bank has signed a 35,643-square-foot office lease renewal at 1140 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan. The company has committed to an additional 10 years at the 250,000-square-foot building and will also open a 3,400-square-foot branch on the ground floor as part of the new agreement. Todd Korren of Avison Young represented the landlord, an affiliate of New York City REIT, in the lease negotiations. Lynn Williams and Jeffrey Welch of CBRE represented the tenant.

