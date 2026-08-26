City of Alpharetta Approves North Point Mall Rezoning for Planned Hockey-Anchored Mixed-Use Village

ALPHARETTA, GA. — The Alpharetta City Council has approved the rezoning of North Point Mall, a shuttered 1.3 million-square-foot shopping mall that originally opened in 1993. The redevelopment is now zoned for the build-out of a mixed-use entertainment district that the development team hopes will attract a National Hockey League (NHL) team.

The team behind the nearly 100-acre mixed-use district includes landowner New York Life Insurance Co., real estate development and placemaking firm Jamestown and specialty sports and entertainment development firm Machete Group. The design-build team includes HKS Architects and Kimley-Horn (civil engineer), and Jamestown will manage the overall development.

Plans for the site include a 20,000-seat NHL-ready arena; 4,000-seat music hall and performing arts center; 2,000-seat community hockey rink; 1,100-seat movie theater; two hotels comprising up to 650 hotel rooms and a 35,000-square-foot conference center; approximately 565,000 square feet of retail and dining space; 750,000 square feet of offices; 1,385 multifamily units; and more than 20 acres of publicly accessible parks, plazas and multi-use trails.

The development team says the project should support more than 13,000 construction jobs and 6,000 permanent jobs, as well as generate $2 billion in direct consumer spending. The redevelopment will be delivered in phases, the timing of which will be impacted if and when the owners secure an NHL franchise to anchor the project. Further details of the development timeline will be announced at a later date “as planning and design progress,” according to Jamestown.