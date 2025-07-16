City of Boca Raton Approves 306-Unit Modera Boca Apartment Development

BOCA RATON, FLA. — The City of Boca Raton’s Community Redevelopment Agency has approved the community plan submission for Modera Boca, a 306-unit apartment development that will be located at 400 S. Dixie Highway. The developers include Mill Creek Residential and Group P6, who will move forward with the ground breaking in the near future.

Planned amenities at Modera Boca will include a pool, lounge, fitness center, coworking spaces, dog park, clubhouse and a Zen garden. In addition to the apartment community, the project will include new pedestrian features along Dixie Highway and a revitalization of a neighboring city park.