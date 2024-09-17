Tuesday, September 17, 2024
The development team behind Celina's new Downtown Center project will also revitalize a surrounding alley to function as a garden-like space for community events and gatherings.
City of Celina Unveils Plans for Downtown Center Civic Project

by Taylor Williams

CELINA, TEXAS — The City of Celina, located north of Dallas near the convergence of Denton and Collin counties, has unveiled plans for Downtown Center. The impetus behind the 115,245-square-foot project is a need for expanded parking in the downtown area as well as new home for city operations. The first phase will center on the construction of a 25,202-square-foot, four-story parking garage totaling nearly 400 parking spaces. Following completion of the garage, the development team will construct a new facility that will house the operations of various city administrative departments, as well as a 26,209-square-foot library and a rooftop community space. Swinerton is the general contractor for the project. Construction on the garage will begin next fall.

