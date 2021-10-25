REBusinessOnline

City of Charlotte, Visitors Authority Open $126.9M Charlotte Convention Center

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, North Carolina, Southeast

Charlotte Convention Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte and the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA) have opened the Charlotte Convention Center in Uptown Charlotte. The $126.9 million expansion project broke ground in December 2019 and added approximately 50,000 square feet of meeting room and pre-function space, taking the venue’s total leasable space to 600,000 square feet. The number of meeting rooms increased from 41 to 55 and now includes two 10,000-square-foot spaces.

New to the convention center is an exterior over street pedestrian walkway, which connects the property to the adjacent 700-room Westin Charlotte hotel and a LYNX Blue Line light rail stop. The newly expanded convention center is the anchors of Uptown Charlotte, an urban submarket that features 200-plus restaurants and more than 6,000 hotel rooms.

Atlanta-based TVS, the original designer of the Charlotte Convention Center, served as the architect for the expansion project. Holder-Edison Foard-Leeper JV was the construction manager.

