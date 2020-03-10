City of Detroit Creates New Partnership to Preserve Affordable Housing Units

Posted on by in Development, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

DETROIT — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and his Housing & Revitalization Department (HRD) have created a new partnership to preserve affordable housing in the city while also improving its quality and preventing displacement. The partnership comprises the city’s housing department along with a number of housing experts, including Enterprise Community Partners, United Community Housing Coalition, a partnership between Cinnaire and CHN Housing Partners, Data Driven Detroit, Elevate Energy and Community Investment Corp. Enterprise Community Partners will lead the team and create action plans for preserving units.

A primary goal of the new partnership is to identify apartment buildings that have low rents — not because they are required to, but because of their condition — and help redevelop those buildings in a way that preserves their affordability. HRD has established a goal of preserving 10,000 existing regulated affordable housing units in the city by 2023. This is in addition to the creation of new affordable housing in any new development that receives city funding or discounted land.