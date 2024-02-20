Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Lafayette-Crossing-Fate
The site of Lafayette Crossing lies at the northwest corner of I-30 and Memorial Parkway​.
DevelopmentMixed-UseTexas

City of Fate Approves 267-Acre Lafayette Crossing Mixed-Use Project

by Taylor Williams

FATE, TEXAS — The City Council of Fate, located northeast of Dallas, has approved plans for Lafayette Crossing, a 267-acre mixed-use project. A California-based entity doing business as D-F Funds, which is represented by Jim Wills of Dallas-based 5054 Development, owns the land and leading the development of the project. Preliminary plans call for retail and restaurant space, a full-service grocery store and café, hospital, light manufacturing facilities, a 120-room hotel and residences across a variety of formats, including single-family, apartments, condos and townhomes. Lafayette Crossing will also feature several open green spaces, lawns and pocket parks for public gatherings and recreational events, some of which will be developed in partnership with the city. Construction of Phase I will begin this fall with the launch of $11 million in infrastructural upgrades and is expected to be complete in spring 2028.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $30.6M in Financing for West Houston’s...

Sterling Investors Buys 430,852 SF Industrial Building Near...

Core Spaces Nears Completion of 408-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential...

Legacy Senior Communities Plans 30-Unit Expansion at Plano...

Greystone Provides $419.6M Refinancing for Panorama Tower in...

OMRON Automation to Build Manufacturing Facility in Upstate...

Partnership Opens 328-Unit Wentworth Park Residences Near Savannah

Continental Properties Opens 320-Unit Townhome-Style Apartment Community in...

Sprouts Farmers Market to Open 23,228 SF Store...