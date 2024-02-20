City of Fate Approves 267-Acre Lafayette Crossing Mixed-Use Project

FATE, TEXAS — The City Council of Fate, located northeast of Dallas, has approved plans for Lafayette Crossing, a 267-acre mixed-use project. A California-based entity doing business as D-F Funds, which is represented by Jim Wills of Dallas-based 5054 Development, owns the land and leading the development of the project. Preliminary plans call for retail and restaurant space, a full-service grocery store and café, hospital, light manufacturing facilities, a 120-room hotel and residences across a variety of formats, including single-family, apartments, condos and townhomes. Lafayette Crossing will also feature several open green spaces, lawns and pocket parks for public gatherings and recreational events, some of which will be developed in partnership with the city. Construction of Phase I will begin this fall with the launch of $11 million in infrastructural upgrades and is expected to be complete in spring 2028.