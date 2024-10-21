City of Frisco Approves Master Development Agreement for $3B Mixed-Use Project

FRISCO, TEXAS — The City of Frisco, located north of Dallas, has approved a master development agreement for The Mix, a $3 billion, 112-acre mixed-use project. Under the terms of the deal, the City of Frisco, the Frisco Economic Development Corp. and the Frisco Community Development Corp. will provide $113.4 million in performance-based grants to fund Phase I infrastructure, which includes property remediation and construction of an underground parking garage. The Mix will be located at the former site of Wade Park, a mixed-use development that never materialized at the southeast corner of Lebanon Road and Dallas Parkway. Plans currently call for 2 million square feet of office space, 375,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, two hotels and apartments and townhomes, as well as 16 acres of open green space and a park. The name of the private-sector developer behind the project was not disclosed, but D Magazine reports that New York-based JVP Management took control of the site in 2019.