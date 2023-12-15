Friday, December 15, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
12966-Euclid-St-Garden-Grove-CA
Located at 12966 Euclid St. in Garden Grove, Calif., the five-story building features approximately 64,468 square feet of office space. (Courtesy of CBRE)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

City of Garden Grove, California Acquires Office Building for $12.1M

by Amy Works

GARDEN GROVE, CALIF. — The City of Garden Grove, located in Orange County, has purchased Garden Grove Plaza, located at 12966 Euclid St. in Garden Grove. A private seller sold the asset for $12.12 million, or $188 per square foot.

Anthony DeLorenzo, Bryan Johnson, Nick Williams and Peter Wells of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

Situated on two acres, the five-story glass-and-steel building offers approximately 64,468 square feet of office space. The property was recently renovated and is currently 77 percent occupied.

You may also like

Colliers Brokers Sale of 244-Unit Clear Lake Apartments...

Agora Realty Receives Financing for 73-Acre Hylo Park...

FPA Multifamily Buys Two-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Thousand...

StarPoint Properties Plans Two Opportunity Zone Projects in...

NorthPeak Commercial Brokers $8.2M Sale of Apartment Community...

Joyce Theater Acquires Civic Building in Manhattan’s East...

Chozick Realty Arranges $11M Sale of Retail Center...

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 111,594 SF...

Upland Negotiates Sale of Two Arby’s-Occupied Properties in...