City of Garden Grove, California Acquires Office Building for $12.1M

GARDEN GROVE, CALIF. — The City of Garden Grove, located in Orange County, has purchased Garden Grove Plaza, located at 12966 Euclid St. in Garden Grove. A private seller sold the asset for $12.12 million, or $188 per square foot.

Anthony DeLorenzo, Bryan Johnson, Nick Williams and Peter Wells of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

Situated on two acres, the five-story glass-and-steel building offers approximately 64,468 square feet of office space. The property was recently renovated and is currently 77 percent occupied.